United Parcel Service (UPS) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

10/27/2021 – United Parcel Service had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $130.00 to $135.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

10/27/2021 – United Parcel Service had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $240.00 to $260.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

10/27/2021 – United Parcel Service had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $235.00 to $250.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/27/2021 – United Parcel Service had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $222.00 to $236.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/27/2021 – United Parcel Service was downgraded by analysts at Loop Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $226.00 price target on the stock.

10/27/2021 – United Parcel Service had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $230.00 to $235.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/27/2021 – United Parcel Service had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $220.00 to $244.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/27/2021 – United Parcel Service had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $224.00 to $241.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/26/2021 – United Parcel Service was given a new $227.00 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

10/13/2021 – United Parcel Service was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $224.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $210.00.

9/28/2021 – United Parcel Service is now covered by analysts at Evercore ISI. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock.

UPS traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $213.78. The company had a trading volume of 37,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,235,911. The stock has a market cap of $186.21 billion, a PE ratio of 28.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $195.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.40. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.76 and a 12-month high of $220.24.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $23.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.57 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 127.98%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 54.99%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of UPS. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,492,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter valued at $21,208,000. Tobam grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 74,922 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,582,000 after purchasing an additional 16,778 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 603.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 21,584 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,489,000 after purchasing an additional 18,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 53,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,145,000 after buying an additional 2,426 shares during the period. 56.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

