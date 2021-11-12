United Utilities Group (LON:UU) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,020.75

United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,020.75 ($13.34) and traded as high as GBX 1,070 ($13.98). United Utilities Group shares last traded at GBX 1,067 ($13.94), with a volume of 1,990,263 shares trading hands.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,031.09 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,020.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 278.85, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of £7.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09.

In related news, insider Phil Aspin sold 4,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,030 ($13.46), for a total transaction of £50,521.50 ($66,006.66).

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of waste treatment, consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers of water pipes; 78,000 km of wastewater pipes; 567 wastewater treatment works; and 88 water treatment works.

