UnlimitedIP (UIP) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $348,160.00

UnlimitedIP (CURRENCY:UIP) traded up 6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 12th. One UnlimitedIP coin can now be purchased for $0.0055 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. UnlimitedIP has a total market capitalization of $8.46 million and approximately $348,160.00 worth of UnlimitedIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, UnlimitedIP has traded 5.4% lower against the dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.40 or 0.00052820 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001582 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.89 or 0.00225991 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000543 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00011099 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.66 or 0.00089616 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About UnlimitedIP

UnlimitedIP (UIP) is a coin. It was first traded on December 26th, 2017. UnlimitedIP’s total supply is 2,839,985,525 coins and its circulating supply is 1,539,985,525 coins. UnlimitedIP’s official Twitter account is @IPStock_ips and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for UnlimitedIP is www.unlimitedip.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The UnlimitedIP (UIP) is a new smart trading platform. It uses influential blockchain technology like any other dispersed ledgers. Moreover, traceability is essential to the company. Safety to make it fiddle proof is also essential. There are also hash algorithms and timestamp asymmetric encryption protocols. The UIP Token is designed for basic services and transactions on the currency platform. Each of the UIP tokens has its IP and cannot be used in a universal manner. So, what is the token actually good for? It’s designed to be used for many different purposes. This includes when someone is using it for recreational copyright transactions. “

UnlimitedIP Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UnlimitedIP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UnlimitedIP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UnlimitedIP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

