UnMarshal (MARSH) Trading 10.3% Lower Over Last Week

UnMarshal (CURRENCY:MARSH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 12th. During the last week, UnMarshal has traded 10.3% lower against the dollar. UnMarshal has a total market cap of $10.35 million and $2.00 million worth of UnMarshal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UnMarshal coin can now be purchased for $1.46 or 0.00002280 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded up 66,263,327.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.79472045 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001563 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001857 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.86 or 0.00071675 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.27 or 0.00072316 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $62.73 or 0.00098031 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,620.73 or 0.07221535 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,921.75 or 0.99900494 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

UnMarshal Coin Profile

UnMarshal’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,096,098 coins. UnMarshal’s official Twitter account is @unmarshal

Buying and Selling UnMarshal

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UnMarshal directly using U.S. dollars.

