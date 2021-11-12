Ur-Energy Inc. (TSE:URE) Senior Officer Roger L. Smith Sells 141,184 Shares

Ur-Energy Inc. (TSE:URE) (NYSE:URG) Senior Officer Roger L. Smith sold 141,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.40, for a total transaction of C$338,841.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 381,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$916,521.60.

Shares of TSE:URE traded down C$0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$2.52. The company had a trading volume of 176,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,754. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.77, a current ratio of 5.62 and a quick ratio of 5.20. The company has a market cap of C$531.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.80. Ur-Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of C$0.57 and a 12-month high of C$2.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$2.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.84.

Get Ur-Energy alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$3.00 target price on shares of Ur-Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 36,000 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

Recommended Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Ur-Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ur-Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.