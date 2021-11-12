Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Shares Bought by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) by 55.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 867,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 311,070 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.74% of Urban Edge Properties worth $16,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UE. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 2.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the first quarter valued at $4,087,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 14.4% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 131,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 16,586 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Urban Edge Properties during the first quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 19.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 4,733 shares during the period. 94.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Urban Edge Properties news, General Counsel Robert C. Milton III sold 3,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $57,344.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

UE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised Urban Edge Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Urban Edge Properties in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.95.

NYSE:UE opened at $18.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.26, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Urban Edge Properties has a 1-year low of $11.55 and a 1-year high of $20.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.85.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.16. Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 20.64%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.24%.

Urban Edge Properties is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, malls, and warehouse parks. The company was founded on June 18, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

