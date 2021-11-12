Urban Logistics REIT plc (LON:SHED) Announces Dividend of GBX 3.25

Urban Logistics REIT plc (LON:SHED) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.25 ($0.04) per share on Friday, December 17th. This represents a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 25th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Urban Logistics REIT stock traded up GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 175.50 ($2.29). The stock had a trading volume of 2,235,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,883. The company has a quick ratio of 7.29, a current ratio of 7.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.49. The firm has a market cap of £570.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 175.72 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 166.83. Urban Logistics REIT has a 52-week low of GBX 140 ($1.83) and a 52-week high of GBX 183 ($2.39).

Separately, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Urban Logistics REIT in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 200 ($2.61) target price on the stock.

About Urban Logistics REIT

Urban Logistics REIT plc (the "Company") and its subsidiaries (the "Group") carry on the business of property lettings throughout the United Kingdom. The Company is a public limited company incorporated and domiciled in England and Wales and listed on AIM, part of the London Stock Exchange.

