Urban Logistics REIT plc (LON:SHED) Announces Dividend of GBX 3.25

Urban Logistics REIT plc (LON:SHED) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.25 ($0.04) per share on Friday, December 17th. This represents a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 25th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Urban Logistics REIT stock traded up GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 175.50 ($2.29). The stock had a trading volume of 2,235,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,883. The company has a quick ratio of 7.29, a current ratio of 7.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.49. The firm has a market cap of £570.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 175.72 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 166.83. Urban Logistics REIT has a 52-week low of GBX 140 ($1.83) and a 52-week high of GBX 183 ($2.39).

Separately, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Urban Logistics REIT in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 200 ($2.61) target price on the stock.

Urban Logistics REIT plc (the "Company") and its subsidiaries (the "Group") carry on the business of property lettings throughout the United Kingdom. The Company is a public limited company incorporated and domiciled in England and Wales and listed on AIM, part of the London Stock Exchange.

