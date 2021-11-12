US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Shares Bought by Marshall Wace North America L.P.

Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) by 33.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,310,312 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 328,503 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned about 0.59% of US Foods worth $50,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of US Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of US Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 307.9% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of US Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of US Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $139,000. 96.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Andrew E. Iacobucci sold 16,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total value of $573,660.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

USFD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on US Foods from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered US Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 16th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of US Foods in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on US Foods from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded US Foods from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.78.

NYSE:USFD opened at $34.98 on Friday. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $27.68 and a 12 month high of $42.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -349.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.70.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. The business had revenue of $7.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 0.11%. The business’s revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

US Foods Company Profile

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

