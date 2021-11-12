USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.69

Shares of USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.69 and traded as high as $22.73. USA Truck shares last traded at $22.60, with a volume of 164,405 shares.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on USAK. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of USA Truck from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of USA Truck from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.
The firm has a market capitalization of $200.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.49 and its 200 day moving average is $15.69.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in USAK. Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of USA Truck during the third quarter worth $3,568,000. Grace & White Inc. NY raised its position in shares of USA Truck by 17.8% during the third quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 526,694 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,048,000 after purchasing an additional 79,728 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of USA Truck by 54.4% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 210,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,388,000 after purchasing an additional 74,300 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in USA Truck during the second quarter valued at $1,185,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in USA Truck during the second quarter valued at $618,000. 47.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
USA Truck Company Profile (NASDAQ:USAK)
USA Truck, Inc engages in the provision of transportation of general commodities. It operates through the Trucking and USAT Logistics segments. The Trucking segment includes one-way truckload, and dedicated freight motor carrier services. The USAT Logistics segment offers freight brokerage, logistics and rail intermodal services.
