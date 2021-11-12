USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.69

Shares of USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.69 and traded as high as $22.73. USA Truck shares last traded at $22.60, with a volume of 164,405 shares.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on USAK. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of USA Truck from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of USA Truck from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

The firm has a market capitalization of $200.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.49 and its 200 day moving average is $15.69.

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.06. USA Truck had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 2.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that USA Truck, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in USAK. Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of USA Truck during the third quarter worth $3,568,000. Grace & White Inc. NY raised its position in shares of USA Truck by 17.8% during the third quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 526,694 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,048,000 after purchasing an additional 79,728 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of USA Truck by 54.4% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 210,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,388,000 after purchasing an additional 74,300 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in USA Truck during the second quarter valued at $1,185,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in USA Truck during the second quarter valued at $618,000. 47.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

USA Truck Company Profile (NASDAQ:USAK)

USA Truck, Inc engages in the provision of transportation of general commodities. It operates through the Trucking and USAT Logistics segments. The Trucking segment includes one-way truckload, and dedicated freight motor carrier services. The USAT Logistics segment offers freight brokerage, logistics and rail intermodal services.

