Utrust (UTK) 1-Day Volume Hits $15.02 Million

Utrust (CURRENCY:UTK) traded up 5.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 12th. Utrust has a total market cap of $200.19 million and approximately $15.02 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Utrust coin can now be bought for $0.44 or 0.00000698 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Utrust has traded up 5.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Utrust alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.91 or 0.00053212 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001569 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00002696 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.47 or 0.00225126 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00011150 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.59 or 0.00090363 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00005838 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Utrust Coin Profile

Utrust (CRYPTO:UTK) is a coin. It was first traded on December 28th, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,000,000 coins. Utrust’s official Twitter account is @UTRUST_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Utrust is /r/UTRUST_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Utrust is utrust.com . The official message board for Utrust is medium.com/utrust

According to CryptoCompare, “The UTRUST platform aims to provide the consumer protection that buyers take for granted in traditional online purchases – acting as a mediator, resolving conflicts and enabling the possibility of refunds to mitigate fraud, while shielding the merchant from crypto-market volatility. The project wants to enable fast transactions, lower fees, and low cross-border transaction friction, enabling merchants to sell to a growing worldwide audience of crypto-holders. The project aspires to 'build a payment API for marketplace integration that will become the crypto-equivalent of PayPal. “

Buying and Selling Utrust

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Utrust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Utrust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Utrust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Utrust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.