Utrust (UTK) One Day Volume Tops $13.90 Million

Utrust (CURRENCY:UTK) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 12th. Utrust has a total market cap of $194.06 million and approximately $13.90 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Utrust coin can currently be purchased for $0.43 or 0.00000679 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Utrust has traded 7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Utrust Profile

Utrust is a coin. It launched on December 28th, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,000,000 coins. The official message board for Utrust is medium.com/utrust . The official website for Utrust is utrust.com . Utrust’s official Twitter account is @UTRUST_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Utrust is /r/UTRUST_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The UTRUST platform aims to provide the consumer protection that buyers take for granted in traditional online purchases – acting as a mediator, resolving conflicts and enabling the possibility of refunds to mitigate fraud, while shielding the merchant from crypto-market volatility. The project wants to enable fast transactions, lower fees, and low cross-border transaction friction, enabling merchants to sell to a growing worldwide audience of crypto-holders. The project aspires to 'build a payment API for marketplace integration that will become the crypto-equivalent of PayPal. “

Utrust Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Utrust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Utrust using one of the exchanges listed above.

