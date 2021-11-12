Validity Trading Up 3.4% This Week (VAL)

Validity (CURRENCY:VAL) traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 12th. In the last seven days, Validity has traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar. Validity has a total market cap of $34.76 million and $3.52 million worth of Validity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Validity coin can now be bought for $7.83 or 0.00012259 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00002618 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00003863 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00005938 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $265.21 or 0.00415128 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About Validity

Validity is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Validity’s total supply is 4,440,228 coins and its circulating supply is 4,438,583 coins. The official message board for Validity is blog.radiumcore.org . The Reddit community for Validity is https://reddit.com/r/RadiumCore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Validity is validitytech.com . Validity’s official Twitter account is @ValidityTech and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Radium is the new look and function of xRadon – the original base of Project Radon. The goal of Project Radon is to deliver a variety of 100% decentralized services using the blockchain. Radium is the base blockchain, upon which all current services are built. Radium blockchian services are accessed through the Radium SmartChain. Radium gives way to a new, fresh look, including a change of name — to Validity (VAL). The project still maintains its core functionalities, however, the team had felt that the name Radium did not convey quite the right message. The Validity rebrand is simply cosmetic and an effort to better align our outward appearance with our inner machinations. Users will get to keep their old RADS coins that will now be known as VAL. All exchanges and services will be adjusted accordingly. Users can also use the former Radium wallet or the newly-skinned Validity wallet to keep staking. “

Buying and Selling Validity

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Validity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Validity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Validity using one of the exchanges listed above.

