ValiRx (LON:VAL) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $29.77

ValiRx plc (LON:VAL)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 29.77 ($0.39) and traded as high as GBX 36 ($0.47). ValiRx shares last traded at GBX 34.25 ($0.45), with a volume of 991,903 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of £22.28 million and a PE ratio of -14.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 29.77 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 23.22. The company has a quick ratio of 16.74, a current ratio of 16.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

About ValiRx (LON:VAL)

ValiRx plc, a biotechnology oncology focused company, engages in developing novel therapeutics and associated biomarkers for cancer in the United Kingdom. The company's lead drug candidates include VAL201, an anti-cancer therapeutic that is in Phase I/II trials for the treatment of prostate cancer and other indications of hormone induced unregulated growth, including endometriosis; VAL301, a reformulation of VAL201, which is in pre-clinical development for the treatment of women with endometriosis; and VAL401, a reformulation of generic drug Risperidone, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer.

