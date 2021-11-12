Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Shares Acquired by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,223,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 246,732 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 2.34% of Valvoline worth $137,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Valvoline by 0.3% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 153,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,993,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc lifted its stake in Valvoline by 0.5% during the second quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc now owns 94,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,069,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Valvoline by 1.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Valvoline by 3.1% during the second quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 16,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 46,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the period. 92.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:VVV opened at $35.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.42, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 1.35. Valvoline Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.41 and a 1-year high of $36.21.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Valvoline had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 2,978.72%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Valvoline Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VVV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Valvoline from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valvoline currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.89.

In other Valvoline news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 4,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total transaction of $148,125.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

About Valvoline

Valvoline, Inc is engaged in producing, marketing and supplying of engine & automotive maintenance products and services. The company operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America and International. The Quick Lubes segment provides services to passenger car and light truck quick lube market through company-owned and independent franchised retail quick lube service center stores and independent express care stores that service vehicles with valvoline products.

