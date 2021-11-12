VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Shares Acquired by Bridge Advisory LLC

Bridge Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 42.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 236,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,314 shares during the period. VanEck Gold Miners ETF makes up approximately 4.1% of Bridge Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Bridge Advisory LLC owned about 0.06% of VanEck Gold Miners ETF worth $8,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 55.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 5,622.9% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter.

GDX opened at $34.70 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.99. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $28.83 and a one year high of $40.13.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

