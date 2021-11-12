VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) Shares Purchased by Bridge Advisory LLC

Bridge Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) by 52.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,374 shares during the period. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Bridge Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Bridge Advisory LLC’s holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 397.3% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,318,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $295,408,000 after purchasing an additional 5,048,269 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 264.9% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,750,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $303,818,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900,000 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,707,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $126,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 91.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,117,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,243,000 after buying an additional 533,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 1,232.2% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 434,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,321,000 after buying an additional 402,039 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GDXJ opened at $47.87 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.77. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $37.31 and a 52-week high of $58.55.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

