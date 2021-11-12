VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 155,937 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 4,145,351 shares.The stock last traded at $31.41 and had previously closed at $32.06.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.69.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zacks Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 11,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 61,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 36,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000.

Market Vectors Russia ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Russia+ Index (DXRPUS). DXRPUS is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies that are domiciled in Russia. DXRPUS comprises a diversified group of many of the largest and most liquid companies in the investable universe.

