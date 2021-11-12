Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is Applied Capital LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Applied Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 241,557 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,794 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 11.9% of Applied Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Applied Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $12,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 201.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 816.7% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 75.4% in the 2nd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000.

Shares of VEA opened at $52.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.90. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.56 and a fifty-two week high of $53.49.

