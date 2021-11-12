Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Acquired by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,013 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $9,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 285.7% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 22.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT opened at $444.08 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $321.36 and a 52-week high of $452.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $422.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $404.22.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

