Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) Shares Sold by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) by 14.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,121 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF worth $5,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 11,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 5,246 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,933,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,086,000 after purchasing an additional 77,265 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 5,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:MGV opened at $104.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $101.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.00. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $81.31 and a 1-year high of $105.30.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

