Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) Shares Sold by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 114,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,468 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $6,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BNDX. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6,231.9% in the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,553,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,954,000 after acquiring an additional 8,418,139 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 136,155,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,774,493,000 after acquiring an additional 8,262,434 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3,275.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,211,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,390,000 after acquiring an additional 3,116,601 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,879,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,448,407,000 after acquiring an additional 2,859,600 shares during the period. Finally, Betterment LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 29,181,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,728,396 shares during the period.

Shares of BNDX stock opened at $56.92 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $56.48 and a 52-week high of $58.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a $0.039 dividend. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

