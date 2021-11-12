Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Acquired by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,812 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 6,219.7% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 200,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,060,000 after buying an additional 197,788 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 192,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,631,000 after buying an additional 7,999 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,080,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,067,000 after buying an additional 123,983 shares during the period. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth $1,450,000. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 32,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after buying an additional 4,294 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:VXUS opened at $65.66 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.40. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $55.69 and a 12 month high of $67.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a $0.356 dividend. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th.

