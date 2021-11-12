Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.69 EPS

Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.69), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($999.00) earnings per share.

Vasta Platform stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.25. The stock had a trading volume of 127,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,743. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Vasta Platform has a 1-year low of $3.16 and a 1-year high of $15.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.61.

Get Vasta Platform alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vasta Platform from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.25.

Vasta Platform Limited, an education company, provides educational and digital solutions to private schools operating in the K-12 educational sector in Brazil. The company operates in two segments, Content & EdTech Platform and Digital Platform. The Content & EdTech Platform segment offers core and complementary educational content solutions through digital and printed content, including textbooks, learning systems, and other complimentary educational services.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Vasta Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vasta Platform and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.