Veil (VEIL) Price Tops $0.0162

Veil (CURRENCY:VEIL) traded 25.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 12th. One Veil coin can now be purchased for $0.0162 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Veil has a market capitalization of $1.40 million and $795.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Veil has traded 17.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,245.67 or 1.00333350 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.39 or 0.00049804 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $217.05 or 0.00344333 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $320.98 or 0.00509205 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00004575 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.02 or 0.00171358 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00009315 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00011493 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001466 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001199 BTC.

Veil Profile

Veil is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 7th, 2018. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here . Veil’s official website is veil-project.com . The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

Veil Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veil should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Veil using one of the exchanges listed above.

