Velas 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $13.94 Million (VLX)

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 12th. One Velas coin can currently be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00000467 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Velas has traded down 25.8% against the dollar. Velas has a market capitalization of $633.72 million and approximately $13.94 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000169 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000918 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001264 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000298 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001061 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000806 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Velas Profile

Velas (CRYPTO:VLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,124,380,663 coins. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas. Velas’ official message board is www.velas.com/news.html. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Velas’ official website is www.velas.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Velas Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

