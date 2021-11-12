Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $26.66 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) will report sales of $26.66 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Venus Concept’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $26.60 million and the highest is $26.72 million. Venus Concept reported sales of $20.68 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Venus Concept will report full-year sales of $105.35 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $104.40 million to $106.30 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $127.03 million, with estimates ranging from $125.90 million to $128.15 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Venus Concept.

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. Venus Concept had a negative net margin of 32.45% and a negative return on equity of 74.67%. The firm had revenue of $25.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.26 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Venus Concept from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

VERO opened at $1.91 on Friday. Venus Concept has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $3.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 2.19.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Masters Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Venus Concept during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,525,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Venus Concept by 5,787.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 906,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after buying an additional 891,300 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Venus Concept by 764.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 426,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 376,734 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Venus Concept during the 1st quarter valued at about $743,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Venus Concept by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 733,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after buying an additional 235,047 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.31% of the company’s stock.

Venus Concept Company Profile

Venus Concept, Inc develops, commercializes and delivers minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies and related practice enhancement services. Its product portfolio consists of aesthetic device platforms which includes venus versa, venus legacy, venus velocity, venus fiore, venus viva, venus freeze plus, and venus bliss.

