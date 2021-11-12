VeriDocGlobal Price Hits $0.0006 on Top Exchanges (VDG)

VeriDocGlobal (CURRENCY:VDG) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 12th. VeriDocGlobal has a market cap of $5.61 million and approximately $864,928.00 worth of VeriDocGlobal was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, VeriDocGlobal has traded 10.2% lower against the US dollar. One VeriDocGlobal coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $256.05 or 0.00397809 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000157 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000082 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001220 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $682.97 or 0.01061069 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00003031 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal Coin Profile

VeriDocGlobal (CRYPTO:VDG) is a coin. VeriDocGlobal’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,959,380,186 coins. VeriDocGlobal’s official Twitter account is @VeriDocGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for VeriDocGlobal is www.veridocglobal.com

According to CryptoCompare, “VeriDoc Global aims to help governments and businesses all around the world to eliminate document forgeries and counterfeits. Its mission is to provide peace of mind to the document producer by ensuring that the document they created cannot be tampered with and remains how they intended it to be. VeriDoc Global aims to do this by providing cutting edge verification solutions using QR codes and blockchain technology. “

