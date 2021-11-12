Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) PT Raised to C$15.50 at Stifel Nicolaus

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$12.25 to C$15.50 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

VET has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC lifted their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$12.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$13.50 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$12.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vermilion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.56.

Vermilion Energy stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 209,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,361,845. Vermilion Energy has a fifty-two week low of $2.95 and a fifty-two week high of $12.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 2.83.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The oil and gas company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $2.77. The business had revenue of $331.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.00 million. Vermilion Energy had a negative return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 61.81%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VET. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Vermilion Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 738.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,677 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Davis Rea LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 12,255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,721 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.74% of the company’s stock.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States of America, France, Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, and Corporate. The company was founded by Lorenzo Donadeo and Claudio A.

