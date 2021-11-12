Vernon Irvin Sells 12,187 Shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) Stock

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) EVP Vernon Irvin sold 12,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.86, for a total transaction of $1,741,034.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Vernon Irvin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 1st, Vernon Irvin sold 12,500 shares of Everbridge stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.06, for a total transaction of $1,875,750.00.

On Monday, August 23rd, Vernon Irvin sold 696 shares of Everbridge stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.79, for a total transaction of $104,253.84.

Everbridge stock traded down $2.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $132.75. The company had a trading volume of 794,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,122. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of -45.93 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46. Everbridge, Inc. has a one year low of $105.23 and a one year high of $178.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $154.43 and a 200 day moving average of $140.23.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.67. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 33.07% and a negative return on equity of 12.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Everbridge during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 2,757.1% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 71.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Everbridge during the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Everbridge during the second quarter worth approximately $78,000.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EVBG. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays began coverage on shares of Everbridge in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Everbridge from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Everbridge in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of Everbridge from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.00.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

