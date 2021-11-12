Verona Pharma plc Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of ($1.04) Per Share (NASDAQ:VRNA)

Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) – Equities researchers at Wedbush increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Verona Pharma in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 10th. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.04) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.62). Wedbush also issued estimates for Verona Pharma’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.66) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.66) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.16) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Verona Pharma in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verona Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of VRNA stock opened at $5.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $313.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 3.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.90. Verona Pharma has a 52 week low of $4.45 and a 52 week high of $9.72.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ghost Tree Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Verona Pharma by 6.5% in the second quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,540,000 after acquiring an additional 60,957 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Verona Pharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,715,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Verona Pharma by 18.2% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 56,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Verona Pharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 61.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO David Zaccardelli sold 52,056 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.64, for a total value of $33,315.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 74,144 shares of company stock worth $47,790 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Verona Pharma Company Profile

Verona Pharma Plc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of respiratory diseases. Its lead product candidate, ensifentrine, has the potential to be the first therapy for the treatment of respiratory diseases that combines bronchodilator and anti-inflammatory activities in one compound.

