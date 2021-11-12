Verona Pharma plc Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.51) Per Share (NASDAQ:VRNA)

Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Verona Pharma in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Jeong anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.51) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Verona Pharma’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.40) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Verona Pharma in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verona Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

VRNA opened at $5.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Verona Pharma has a 1-year low of $4.45 and a 1-year high of $9.72. The company has a market capitalization of $313.99 million, a PE ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.90.

In related news, CEO David Zaccardelli sold 52,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.64, for a total transaction of $33,315.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 74,144 shares of company stock valued at $47,790 over the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Verona Pharma by 18.2% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 56,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verona Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Ghost Tree Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Verona Pharma by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,540,000 after buying an additional 60,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verona Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth $2,715,000. 61.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Verona Pharma

Verona Pharma Plc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of respiratory diseases. Its lead product candidate, ensifentrine, has the potential to be the first therapy for the treatment of respiratory diseases that combines bronchodilator and anti-inflammatory activities in one compound.

