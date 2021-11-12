Verso (VSO) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $117,915.00

Verso (CURRENCY:VSO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 12th. One Verso coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000162 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Verso has a market cap of $4.75 million and $117,915.00 worth of Verso was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Verso has traded 8.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded up 65,187,167.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.79313032 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001560 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001866 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.73 or 0.00071327 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.51 or 0.00072539 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62.80 or 0.00097944 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,633.03 or 0.07226266 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,742.26 or 0.99420653 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Verso

Verso’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,824,242 coins. Verso’s official Twitter account is @versofinance

Verso Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verso directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verso should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verso using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

