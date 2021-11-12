Vertcoin (VTC) Price Hits $0.63 on Major Exchanges

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 12th. Vertcoin has a total market capitalization of $39.28 million and $401,220.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vertcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.63 or 0.00000982 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded 10% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,886.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,633.73 or 0.07253045 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $246.88 or 0.00386440 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $661.71 or 0.01035754 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.44 or 0.00086784 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $259.34 or 0.00405931 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.45 or 0.00269929 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $166.63 or 0.00260828 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00004882 BTC.

About Vertcoin

Vertcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 62,631,997 coins. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog . The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org . The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network. Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork. Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm. “

Vertcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

