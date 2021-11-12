Viacoin Price Up 18.2% Over Last Week (VIA)

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded 9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 12th. One Viacoin coin can currently be bought for $0.27 or 0.00000428 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Viacoin has a market capitalization of $6.30 million and approximately $180,149.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Viacoin has traded up 18.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Viacoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $257.79 or 0.00405639 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00004923 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001015 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000676 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000407 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00001915 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Viacoin Profile

Viacoin (VIA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,174,755 coins. Viacoin’s official website is viacoin.org . The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

Buying and Selling Viacoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Viacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Viacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Viacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Viacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.