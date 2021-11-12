Viberate Price Down 7% Over Last Week (VIB)

Viberate (CURRENCY:VIB) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 12th. During the last seven days, Viberate has traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar. Viberate has a total market cap of $9.83 million and approximately $1.07 million worth of Viberate was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Viberate coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0499 or 0.00000079 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.40 or 0.00052820 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001582 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $142.89 or 0.00225991 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000543 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00011099 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.66 or 0.00089616 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Viberate Coin Profile

Viberate (CRYPTO:VIB) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2017. Viberate’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 196,825,000 coins. The Reddit community for Viberate is /r/viberate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Viberate’s official website is www.viberate.com . Viberate’s official Twitter account is @viberate and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Viberate is a platform that joins the entire live music ecosystem under one roof. Currently it acts as a database for live music, where profiles are ranked according to their online popularity. It is built and curated by the Viberate user community. Viberate's end game is to disrupt the music industry as we know it – by becoming a global talent marketplace. “

Viberate Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viberate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Viberate should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Viberate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

