Vicki L. Sato Sells 1,666 Shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Stock

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total transaction of $87,981.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Vicki L. Sato also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 18th, Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total value of $86,132.20.

Shares of DNLI traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.79. The stock had a trading volume of 390,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,052. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.87 and a 52 week high of $93.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.36 and a 200 day moving average of $57.70. The company has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 360.53 and a beta of 1.78.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $5.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.28 million. Denali Therapeutics had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 8.38%. Denali Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.54) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DNLI. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 26th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Denali Therapeutics from $70.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.38.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DNLI. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 30.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.90% of the company’s stock.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

