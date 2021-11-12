VideoCoin (VID) Price Hits $0.37 on Top Exchanges

VideoCoin (CURRENCY:VID) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 12th. VideoCoin has a total market cap of $57.86 million and $87,935.00 worth of VideoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, VideoCoin has traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar. One VideoCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.37 or 0.00000575 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aeternity (AE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000037 BTC.

CHFRY Finance (CHEESE) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00009036 BTC.

Phoenixchain (PCN) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GrowingFi (GROW) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00006109 BTC.

Bitsz (BITSZ) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.24 or 0.00012679 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000010 BTC.

VideoCoin Profile

VID uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 15th, 2017. VideoCoin’s total supply is 265,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 156,379,646 coins. VideoCoin’s official message board is medium.com/videocoin . The Reddit community for VideoCoin is https://reddit.com/r/VideoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VideoCoin’s official Twitter account is @videocoinhq and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for VideoCoin is www.videocoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The VideoCoin is a decentralized video encoding, storage, and content distribution network. “

Buying and Selling VideoCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VideoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VideoCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VideoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

