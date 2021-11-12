Vidulum (VDL) Price Reaches $0.0540 on Exchanges

Vidulum (CURRENCY:VDL) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 12th. One Vidulum coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0540 or 0.00000084 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Vidulum has traded down 6.9% against the dollar. Vidulum has a total market capitalization of $386,397.05 and approximately $3,020.00 worth of Vidulum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.63 or 0.00015006 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001121 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 44.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded down 31.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 29.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Vidulum Profile

Vidulum is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 3rd, 2018. Vidulum’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,161,625 coins. The official website for Vidulum is vidulum.app. Vidulum’s official Twitter account is @VidulumApp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vidulum’s official message board is medium.com/vidulum. The Reddit community for Vidulum is https://reddit.com/r/VidulumApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vidulum is both an application and a cryptocurrency where users are able to take control of their private keys through a multi-asset web wallet. By holding the coin, VDL (Vidulum) users earn daily rewards in a process called V-Staking. The Vidulum app offers users peace of mind and full control over their cryptocurrencies while driving accessibility and ease of use in the crypto and blockchain space. Vidulum features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Vidulum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidulum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vidulum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vidulum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

