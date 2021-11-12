Vifor Pharma (OTCMKTS:GNHAF) Shares Down 4.6%

Vifor Pharma AG (OTCMKTS:GNHAF) shares dropped 4.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $124.50 and last traded at $124.50. Approximately 10 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 234 shares. The stock had previously closed at $130.53.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Vifor Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $134.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.78.

Vifor Pharma AG is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, production, and marketing of therapeutic products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Switzerland, Europe, USA, Rest of World, and Group. The firm offers products for iron deficiency, nephrology, and cardio-renal therapies.

