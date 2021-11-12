VIG (VIG) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.05 Million

VIG (CURRENCY:VIG) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 12th. During the last seven days, VIG has traded 15.2% higher against the dollar. VIG has a market cap of $1.05 million and $276.00 worth of VIG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VIG coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ARPA Chain (ARPA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000343 BTC.

TREASURE SEEDS (SEEDS) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TheToken.Network (TTN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,721.83 or 0.10271776 BTC.

Psychic (PSY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Echoin (EC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000011 BTC.

CircleSwap (CIR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000733 BTC.

VIG Profile

VIG is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 21st, 2018. VIG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 889,283,355 coins. VIG’s official Twitter account is @vigorprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VIG is https://reddit.com/r/vigorstablecoin . The official website for VIG is vigor.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Vigorish, or simply 'The Vig', is the amount charged by a bookmaker for taking a bet from a gambler. TheVig is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. “

Buying and Selling VIG

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIG should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VIG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

