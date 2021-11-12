Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 38,496 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,670,092 shares.The stock last traded at $9.01 and had previously closed at $8.74.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Village Farms International from C$22.50 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Village Farms International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $11.50 to $12.75 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Village Farms International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Village Farms International in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Village Farms International and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.39.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $742.21 million, a PE ratio of -218.50 and a beta of 3.38.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Village Farms International had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.76%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Village Farms International, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Village Farms International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Village Farms International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Village Farms International by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Village Farms International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Village Farms International by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.25% of the company’s stock.

Village Farms International, Inc engages in the management and operation of agricultural greenhouse facilities in United States and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Produce Business; Energy Business; and Cannabis. The Produce Business segment focuses in the production, marketing, and selling of product group which consists of tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumber.

