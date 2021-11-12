Vipstar Coin (VIPS) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $18.00

Vipstar Coin (CURRENCY:VIPS) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 12th. In the last seven days, Vipstar Coin has traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Vipstar Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Vipstar Coin has a total market cap of $2.71 million and approximately $18.00 worth of Vipstar Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

VideoCoin (VID) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000037 BTC.

CHFRY Finance (CHEESE) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00009036 BTC.

Phoenixchain (PCN) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GrowingFi (GROW) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00006109 BTC.

Bitsz (BITSZ) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.24 or 0.00012679 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Vipstar Coin Coin Profile

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) uses the hashing algorithm. Vipstar Coin’s total supply is 63,499,128,193 coins and its circulating supply is 48,870,352,722 coins. Vipstar Coin’s official Twitter account is @VIPSTARCOIN

According to CryptoCompare, “VIPSTARCOIN (VIPS) is a cryptocurrency originated from a community called 'VIP' in 5channel, the largest Japanese textboards. VIPS is currently being developed by a volunteer programmer and test users. Its dev team is targeting for VIPS to be utilized in varied ways as an original cryptocurrency from Japan, setting the final goal for contributing to the society across borders as a convenient method of making donations. “

Vipstar Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vipstar Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vipstar Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vipstar Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

