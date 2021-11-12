Virtu Financial LLC Acquires 2,481 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 79.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,613 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Insulet were worth $1,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 71,128 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $19,525,000 after purchasing an additional 9,080 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 3,639 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Insulet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Insulet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 91,480.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,579 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 4,574 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Insulet from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Cowen boosted their target price on Insulet from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Raymond James boosted their target price on Insulet from $285.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Insulet from $276.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Insulet from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $307.27.

Shares of PODD stock traded up $1.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $316.39. 348 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 432,346. The company has a quick ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 5.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.82 billion, a PE ratio of -699.16 and a beta of 0.66. Insulet Co. has a twelve month low of $218.28 and a twelve month high of $324.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $297.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $282.89.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $275.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.62 million. Insulet had a positive return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Insulet Co. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.87, for a total transaction of $4,243,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bret Christensen sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.13, for a total value of $882,390.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,803,437.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

