Virtu Financial LLC Acquires New Holdings in Goal Acquisitions Corp. (OTCMKTS:PUCKU)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goal Acquisitions Corp. (OTCMKTS:PUCKU) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 153,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,581,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Goal Acquisitions during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,254,000. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Goal Acquisitions in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,286,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Goal Acquisitions in the first quarter valued at approximately $563,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC boosted its stake in Goal Acquisitions by 30.1% in the second quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 299,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,076,000 after acquiring an additional 69,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Goal Acquisitions in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,253,000.

PUCKU remained flat at $$10.43 during trading on Friday. 32 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,835. Goal Acquisitions Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.82 and a 52 week high of $10.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.25.

Goal Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

