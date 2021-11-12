Virtu Financial LLC Buys 11,895 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 186.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,895 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NUE. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Nucor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Nucor by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,337,000 after buying an additional 371,876 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Nucor by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 11,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at $326,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Nucor by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 171,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,804,000 after buying an additional 31,668 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Nucor alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NUE shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on shares of Nucor in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Nucor from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Argus upped their price objective on Nucor from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nucor has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.27.

Nucor stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $114.05. The stock had a trading volume of 31,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,316,895. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $105.45 and its 200 day moving average is $103.41. Nucor Co. has a one year low of $47.94 and a one year high of $128.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $7.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.46 by ($0.18). Nucor had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 40.10%. The company had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 22.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.69%.

About Nucor

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.