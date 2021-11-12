Virtu Financial LLC Has $1.41 Million Stock Holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV)

Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) by 328.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 98,995 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75,863 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. were worth $1,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 5,944,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,890,000 after buying an additional 1,204,575 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 345.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 139,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after buying an additional 108,527 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 540.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 137,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after buying an additional 116,338 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Finally, Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos acquired a new position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $17,276,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.22% of the company’s stock.

TV stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,681,057. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.39. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a 12 month low of $7.15 and a 12 month high of $15.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.62.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Profile

Grupo Televisa SAB engages in the provision of media products and services. It operates through the following segments: Content, Sky, Cable, and Other Businesses. The Content segment includes advertising, network subscription revenue and licensing and syndication. The Sky segment includes direct-to-home satellite television system.

