Virtu Financial LLC Has $1.61 Million Stock Holdings in Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM)

Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM) by 121.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,007 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 107,128 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.08% of Nano Dimension worth $1,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NNDM. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Nano Dimension in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Nano Dimension in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Nano Dimension during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Nano Dimension by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nano Dimension during the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. 33.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Nano Dimension stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $5.58. 47,447 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,529,811. Nano Dimension Ltd. has a one year low of $3.37 and a one year high of $17.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 2.30.

Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Nano Dimension had a negative net margin of 1,515.03% and a negative return on equity of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $0.81 million for the quarter.

Nano Dimension Company Profile

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides additive electronics in Israel and internationally. Its flagship product is the proprietary DragonFly lights-out digital manufacturing (LDM) system, a precision system that produces professional multilayer circuit-boards, radio frequency antennas, sensors, conductive geometries, and molded connected devices for prototyping through custom additive manufacturing.

