Virtu Financial LLC Increases Position in Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN)

Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN) by 154.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 183,287 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 111,300 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.12% of Canaan worth $1,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Canaan in the second quarter worth approximately $82,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Canaan during the second quarter valued at $97,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Canaan by 124.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 6,668 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canaan during the second quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Canaan during the second quarter valued at $106,000. 14.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CAN traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,426,370. Canaan Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.53 and a 1 year high of $39.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.14 and a beta of 4.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.69.

Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 15th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. Canaan had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 1.79%. The company had revenue of $167.54 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Canaan from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th.

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final system products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly of system products; and supply chain and distribution of system products.

