Virtu Financial LLC Increases Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 209.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,956 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,710 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $1,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICONIQ Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 33,116,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,007,491,000 after purchasing an additional 126,552 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,898,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,602,396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150,500 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 359.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,104,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,685,020,000 after purchasing an additional 8,688,437 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 181.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,988,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 109.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,275,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711,477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.42% of the company’s stock.

SNOW stock traded up $9.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $378.49. 33,791 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,996,807. The company has a market capitalization of $113.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -121.03 and a beta of 1.55. Snowflake Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.71 and a fifty-two week high of $429.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $328.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $278.30.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $272.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.74 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 89.38% and a negative return on equity of 15.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 49,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.99, for a total transaction of $14,874,385.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.87, for a total transaction of $18,892,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 184,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,217,888.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,018,663 shares of company stock valued at $322,397,631. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Snowflake from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Snowflake from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Snowflake from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Snowflake from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Snowflake in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.72.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

