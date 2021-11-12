Virtu Financial LLC Invests $1.83 Million in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,618 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,825,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BA. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in The Boeing by 9.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,307,428 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,948,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111,415 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in The Boeing by 309.5% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,439,951 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $133,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,283 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in The Boeing in the second quarter valued at about $223,059,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Boeing by 13.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,263,869 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $781,893,000 after acquiring an additional 397,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in The Boeing in the second quarter valued at about $75,285,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.44% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing stock traded up $3.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $223.28. The stock had a trading volume of 124,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,399,531. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.61. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $176.25 and a 1-year high of $278.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.86 and a beta of 1.52.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.39) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

BA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $260.00 target price on The Boeing in a report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on The Boeing from $238.00 to $224.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $274.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a report on Friday, October 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on The Boeing from $279.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Vertical Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $260.27.

In related news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total value of $219,651.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

